Cairo – Raya Holding for Financial Investments announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, delivering strong performance that reflects the resilience of its diversified business model and its ability to generate growth across multiple sectors. The Group continues to strengthen its position as one of the leading investment companies in Egypt and the region, supported by the diversity of its operating businesses and its expanding regional footprint.

During 2025, the Group recorded revenues of EGP 63.8 billion, compared to EGP 45.1 billion in 2024, representing a year-on-year growth of 41%. Gross profit reached EGP 13.7 billion, reflecting a 45% increase, with the gross profit margin improving to 21.4%, compared to 20.9% in the previous year, highlighting enhanced operational efficiency across the Group’s various sectors.

Raya Holding also reported EBITDA of EGP 7.8 billion in 2025, marking a 60% year-on-year increase, while net profit after minority interest reached EGP 2.6 billion, representing a 53% growth compared to the previous year. This performance reflects the strength of the Group’s operational platform and the diversity of revenue streams across its investment portfolio.

The strong performance was driven by solid growth across Raya’s portfolio companies. Raya Trade recorded revenues of EGP 23.8 billion in 2025. Raya Information Technology (RIT) also delivered remarkable growth, generating EGP 18.4 billion in revenues, representing a 70% year-on-year increase, driven by the rising demand for digital transformation services and technology infrastructure solutions across local and regional markets.

Meanwhile, Aman Holding, the Group’s fintech and non-banking financial services arm, recorded revenues of EGP 9.6 billion, reflecting a 49% year-on-year growth, supported by the expansion of digital financial services and consumer financing solutions. Other portfolio companies also contributed to the Group’s performance, including Ostool for logistics services, Raya Foods, Raya Auto, Raya Electric, and Raya Customer Experience, in addition to the Group’s hospitality and smart buildings businesses, reflecting the diversified sources of growth within the Group.

On the regional expansion front, Raya Holding continued to strengthen its presence across key regional markets during 2025, with five of its portfolio companies currently operating in Saudi Arabia. Raya Information Technology and Raya Customer Experience have been serving the Saudi market for over 20 years, supporting a wide range of major enterprises and organizations across different sectors.

Aman Holding has also expanded its presence in the Kingdom through strategic partnerships with two of Saudi Arabia’s largest retail chains, Jarir and Almanea, providing consumer financing solutions across the Saudi market. In the mobility sector, Raya Auto is contributing to advanced vehicle manufacturing and next-generation mobility solutions through strategic partnerships with Alturki Holding and its subsidiary SAMARA.

In addition, Raya Smart Buildings expanded its footprint in Riyadh through the launch of the Edge Innovation Center (EIC), offering enterprise-grade smart office spaces and integrated business services designed to serve both local and international companies. This expansion across several portfolio companies reflects the Group’s strategy to strengthen its presence in high-growth regional markets and increase foreign currency revenues.