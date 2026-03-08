In response to current regional developments, Gulf Bank has confirmed that its core banking systems and technical infrastructure are operating at full capacity, enabling both individual and corporate clients to conduct their transactions seamlessly and securely across all service channels, including its branch network and digital platforms.

The Bank has activated its business continuity and risk management protocols in accordance with established procedures, ensuring operational stability and uninterrupted service delivery to customers within Kuwait and internationally. These measures have been implemented in full alignment with the directives of the Central Bank of Kuwait.

In keeping with its commitment to providing a comprehensive and accessible banking experience under all circumstances, Gulf Bank offers a broad suite of digital services through its mobile application. Clients can manage accounts and cards, review financing details and repayment schedules, execute fund transfers, settle bills, and access a wide range of additional banking services at their convenience.

The application further provides a range of advanced features, including fast payment and collection services, secure bill-splitting functionality, and the WAMD instant payment service, which enables customers to transfer funds directly between accounts using a registered mobile number, available at any time and from any location.

Gulf Bank customers also have continuous access to the Bank’s extensive Automated Teller Machine (ATM) network, distributed across Kuwait to facilitate essential banking transactions. In addition, the Bank’s Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) support a comprehensive range of services, including cash withdrawals and deposits, cheque processing, transfers, and credit card payments. Customers may also connect with Bank representatives via high-definition video call to receive personalised assistance and address enquiries.

The Bank’s branch network, comprising more than 45 locations across Kuwait, continues to operate without interruption, with the exception of the Main Branch and Crystal Branch, which have been temporarily closed effective 8 March and until further notice. The Bank’s contact centre remains available around the clock, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to assist customers with any service requirements.

Gulf Bank urges clients to monitor its official communication channels for updates and further guidance. The Bank reaffirms its unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of operational readiness and business continuity, ensuring reliable and efficient banking services for all customers at all times.