Saudi Arabia – Al-Futtaim BYD KSA, the official distributor of BYD, a global tech leader and pioneer in New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), has announced the opening of three new fully integrated showrooms in Abha, Khurais, and Mall of Dhahran. The openings form part of the company’s strategic expansion plan for the first quarter of 2026 and reflect its continued commitment to strengthening its presence across the Kingdom, coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, a season symbolizing giving and new beginnings.

The new facilities represent a significant addition to BYD’s growing national network, with an existing presence in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam, further strengthening the brand’s nationwide footprint.

The new Abha showroom operates as a fully integrated 3S facility, combining sales, service, and spare parts under one roof. The Khurais showroom is set to begin operations soon, while the Mall of Dhahran showroom is the first of its kind within a shopping mall, offering state-of-the-art showroom experiences. These showrooms are designed to deliver a seamless and convenient customer experience while supporting the Kingdom’s transition toward new energy vehicles.

This expansion aligns with Al-Futtaim & BYD Saudi Arabia’s “Closer to You” strategy, which focuses on bringing customers closer to advanced electric mobility solutions through accessible locations across the Kingdom, facilitating easier access to aftersales services, technical support, and specialized consultations, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan, a period that often sees increased demand for thoughtful decision-making and long-term investments.

The exclusive Ramadan offers are designed to cater to various segments across the Kingdom, including coverage of the 15% VAT* or the option for the company to cover up to nine instalments on selected models, reflecting the company’s commitment to delivering genuine added value to customers during this special season.

Commenting on the milestone, Jerome Saigot, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim BYD Saudi Arabia, said: “We are pleased to unveil our new showrooms in Abha, Khurais, and Mall of Dhahran, in conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan. This milestone reflects our commitment to bringing advanced mobility solutions closer to our customers, while offering thoughtfully designed Ramadan promotions that enable them to make confident and comfortable purchase decisions. These new facilities embody our continued focus on innovation, precision, and delivering a seamless ownership experience.”

The new showrooms provide customers with access to BYD’s growing range of new energy vehicles (NEVs), combining modern design, and advanced safety technologies. Visitors will be able to explore the models up close, book test drives, and receive guidance from specialized experts, and benefit from flexible financing options tailored to their needs during the holy month.

“By combining cutting-edge technology, intelligent services, and dedicated aftersales support in one location, we are strengthening BYD’s presence in Saudi Arabia and making the future of mobility both progressive and accessible,” Saigot added.

BYD continues to expand its products and services across Saudi Arabia by bringing electric mobility closer to communities across the Kingdom, ensuring that customers benefit from convenient access to sales, services, and spare parts, support from certified technicians and dedicated aftersales team, opportunities to test drive vehicles and learn more about the products, as well as customer-focused consultation and financing guidance.

This expansion reflects BYD’s strong commitment to supporting Saudi Vision 2030 under the theme “Two Visions, One Future.” As a strategic partner, the company plays an active role in enabling the Kingdom’s ambition to become a regional hub for new energy mobility solutions, while contributing to improved quality of life, reduced emissions, and technological innovation.

By strengthening its presence in strategically important locations such as Abha, known for its distinctive natural environment, Khurais as a vital connectivity hub, and Dhahran, one of the Eastern Province’s most prominent cities. BYD continues to expand its intelligent and clean mobility solutions in line with the expectations of Saudi society today and the future of transportation tomorrow.

For more information about locations, test drive experiences, and inquiries, please visit our website:

https://www.byd.sa/en