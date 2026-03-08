Cairo, Egypt — Urbnlanes, a Kuwait-based real estate developer, has signed a strategic partnership with Gourmet, a leading premium food retail chain in the Middle East. The partnership will launch Gourmet’s largest branch at the Midlane development in New Cairo’s Fifth Settlement.

The new flagship store will represent Gourmet’s largest presence in the Middle East, with scale, concept, and facilities. Designed as a destination retail experience, the outlet will further strengthen Midlane’s position as one of East Cairo’s most prominent mixed-use destinations, offering visitors a refined blend of lifestyle, convenience, and variety.

Urbanlanes stated that bringing a major listed retail brand like Gourmet reflects strong confidence from leading economic players. This confidence highlights Midlane’s investment potential and strategic location. The company emphasized that its development philosophy focuses on integrated urban planning, prime locations, contemporary design, and meticulous execution to ensure the highest quality.

Fadi Abdullah, Chief Executive Officer of Urbnlanes, noted that the new Gourmet branch will feature a distinctive design and deliver a premium shopping experience aligned with the project’s vision for a modern destination integrating retail, leisure, and services.

He added that the clientele of both Gourmet and Midlane shares similar expectations and lifestyles, highlighting the natural alignment between the two brands. “Both entities speak to an audience that values quality, sophistication, and a fully integrated experience that meets international standards,” he said.

Shady Abdullah, Co-CEO of Urbnlanes, said the agreement will enhance the commercial and investment value of Midlane. He noted that the company’s fast execution, strict timelines, and early project deliveries have built trust with international brands.

Michael Wright, CEO of Gourmet, said they chose Midlane after assessing the market and locations in Egypt.

“Partnering with Urbnlanes was not a casual decision,” he said. “It was a step taken with confidence in the company’s capabilities, project scale, and expanding presence in the region.”

Wright added that Urbnlanes is among the region’s most dynamic developers, supported by a strong portfolio, disciplined adherence to timelines, and a reputation for delivering on schedule with attention to detail.

“These qualities set Urbnlanes apart and give its projects a unique identity,” he said. He noted that these strengths made Urbnlanes the ideal partner for Gourmet’s expansion in the region.

Shady Abu Saad, Chief Executive Officer of Gourmet, described the agreement as one of the company’s most significant strategic partnerships in Egypt and the wider region. He explained that the decision to establish Gourmet’s largest regional branch within Midlane was driven by the firm's conviction that Urbnlanes is the strongest and most capable partner to deliver a project of this scale.

“The company’s reputation, major investments, and attention to detail were decisive factors in making Urbnlanes our partner,” he said.

Abu Saad concluded by noting that Urbnlanes represents a model of a forward-looking developer that places quality, precision, and commitment at the core of its operations—values that closely align with Gourmet’s vision and long-term ambitions.

The partnership coincides with Gourmet’s successful listing on the Egyptian Stock Exchange, a significant development in the retail sector. This collaboration increases Midlane’s appeal by bringing a trusted and expanding brand to the development, which can attract more visitors, tenants, and investors. The listing reflects the brand’s strong market performance and investor confidence in its growth strategy, bringing added value to the Midlane project.

In addition to improving the retail offering in New Cairo, the collaboration is expected to create new job opportunities during both operations and management. It will likely attract more international brands and investors to East Cairo, stimulate commercial activity, and increase the area’s investment value. These benefits contribute to sustainable urban development and make the region more attractive for future growth.

With this milestone agreement, Midlane continues to solidify its position as one of the region’s most prominent mixed-use developments, while Urbnlanes demonstrates its ability to attract leading brands and deliver landmark projects that redefine integrated real estate development.

Along with this announcement, Urbnlanes said the first phase (M1) of Midlane is nearly done. This shows the company’s commitment to efficient execution, engineering precision, and top quality throughout the project.

Urbnlanes: A Track Record of More Than 100 Projects

Urbnlanes has delivered more than 100 projects across four cities, developing over 20 residential, commercial, administrative, and hospitality towers. The company reports strong sales across projects such as NOI Residence, Midlane, Levels Business Tower, Yellow Residence, Yellow Lane, and Eastlane Mall, where administrative units sold out in four hours and were delivered in record time.