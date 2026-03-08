The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) confirms the banking sector’s high operational readiness and resilience, ensuring uninterrupted banking services across all circumstances.

This comes in light of the Central Bank's directives to local banks to strengthen risk management systems, enhance business continuity and emergency plans, upgrade digital infrastructure, and conduct regular simulation exercises covering various potential scenarios. These efforts further reinforce the preparedness of human resources and operational systems to effectively address any developments.

The Central Bank confirmed that financial payment systems in Kuwait operate normally around the clock, including official holidays. Payments are processed through banking channels, and KWD cheques are collected electronically via Central Bank-supported systems, including the Kuwait Automated Settlement System for Payments and the Kuwait Electronic Cheque Clearing System.

The “WAMD” Instant Payment System continues to operate efficiently 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, including holidays. This system allows instant transfers between customers’ bank accounts.

The steady operation of these systems shows the strength and efficiency of Kuwait’s financial and technological infrastructure. It also demonstrates the Central Bank of Kuwait’s commitment to stable, continuous electronic financial services under all circumstances.

With regard to cash services, the Central Bank noted that they remain available without interruption through the extensive networks of branches operated by local banks, as well as ATM machines distributed across all regions of the State of Kuwait.

The banking sector maintains strong supervisory indicators, with liquidity and capital adequacy ratios exceeding regulatory requirements. This reinforces banks’ ability to fulfill their obligations and provide efficient, sustainable services.

The Central Bank continues to monitor developments and is prepared to take precautions to strengthen the banking sector's resilience and safeguard monetary and financial stability.

Continuity and stability of all banking operations and sector resilience.

Enhancing risk management, business continuity, and emergency plans, while advancing digital infrastructure.

Financial payment systems operate normally and steadily around the clock, including official holidays, through the Kuwait Automated Settlement System for Payments and the Kuwait Electronic Cheque Clearing System.

Operational readiness ensures the continuity and stability of banking services.

3-1

The “WAMD” Instant Payment System operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, including official holidays, enabling instant transfers between customers’ bank accounts.

Cash services are available through local bank branches and ATMs across Kuwait.

3-2

Continuity and stability of all banking operations and sector resilience.

Liquidity and capital adequacy indicators exceed all regulatory requirements with comfortable margins, reinforcing the banking sector's strength.

Continuous monitoring by the Central Bank of Kuwait to ensure the country’s monetary and financial stability.

3-3