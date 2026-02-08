From next-generation MRI and advanced digital imaging to integrated surgical and patient care solutions, GE HealthCare’s new technologies aim to deliver more precise, personalized care and drive operational efficiency across the care continuum

Dubai, UAE: GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC), a leading global medical technology and digital solutions innovator, will unveil a comprehensive suite of precision care innovations, including cloud-based and AI-enabled solutions to improve care at World Health Expo 2026 in Dubai, held from February 09 – 12 at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City.

Building on its century-long legacy at the forefront of medical technology, GE HealthCare’s latest healthcare advancements are designed to accelerate and shape the future of healthcare across the Eurasian and African Growth Markets (EAGM). These innovations reinforce the firm’s global commitment to advancing precision care and will enable regional healthcare providers and clinicians to turn data into actionable insights, deliver precise diagnoses and treatment plans faster than before, and help hospitals boost their efficiency.

In the presence of leading innovators, suppliers and professionals, including 4,300+ exhibitors from 180+ countries, GE HealthCare will showcase more than 20 technological innovations with advanced digital, computational and AI capabilities. These range from AI-enabled imaging systems designed to reduce cognitive load and automate routine tasks to structured reporting tools that can streamline workflows and improve data consistency.

GE HealthCare's presence at the region’s premier healthcare event reflects its commitment to partnering with MENA's healthcare leaders to solve regional healthcare challenges and foster innovation, enhance access, and improve patient outcomes.

Kostas Deligiannis, President EAGM Eurasian and African Growth Markets GE HealthCare, said: “With a steady population rise in the EAGM region, there is a growing focus on health equity and an increased demand for accessible, high-quality care. As a value-driven partner in the region, GE HealthCare is committed to providing state-of-the-art imaging, monitoring, and digital solutions with advanced cloud and AI capabilities to address the unique healthcare challenges of the region and drive the next wave of transformation in healthcare. Our participation at the World Health Expo 2026 underscores this dedication, and we are proud to deliver impactful solutions that elevate patient care and enhance the clinician experience while contributing to the region’s ambitious health visions.”

At the 2026 World Health Expo in Dubai, GE HealthCare will present a wide range of leading next-generation solutions and AI-enabled devices, including Photonova Spectra, designed to show incredibly fine details and enable remarkable tissue characterization to help detect and characterize disease. This next generation spectral photon counting CT system also provides quantitative data to help clinicians see more and do more to advance precision care.

SIGNA Sprint is a powerful, next-generation 1.5T MR system with deep-learning intelligence at its core, offering superior diagnostics and improved patient experience.

MAMMO – Pristina Via simplifies, automates and streamlines the mammography exam. It delivers sharper images, with fewer artifacts and enhanced detail.

Patient Care Solutions on display include Carevance™, which offers scalable patient monitors for acute care settings, and the Carestation™ 850, a next-generation anesthesia machine offering enhanced user experience and upgradeable features.

Among the ultrasound solutions featured at the event are the ultra-premium Vivid Pioneer platform, which enables detailed cardiac imaging with its powerful cSound™ Pioneer engine, and the portable, AI-guided Vscan Air, offering rapid and confident point-of-care assessments with real-time guidance.

GE HealthCare will also join forces with key industry stakeholders, forging collaborations that build a healthier, more sustainable future. GE HealthCare is located at stand N23 A.10 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City.

