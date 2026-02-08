Manama – Bahrain Marina Development Company (BMDC), the master developer of the Bahrain Marina project on the eastern waterfront of the capital, Manama, has announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with NAD Holding Group, in a qualitative step aimed at enriching visitor experiences and strengthening the retail and dining offering at Marina Walk, the project’s commercial destination.

This partnership reflects a shared vision to introduce a new generation of retail and food-and-beverage experiences by attracting renowned international brands alongside launching innovative operating concepts that will be introduced in the Kingdom of Bahrain for the first time. The collaboration further reinforces Bahrain Marina’s position as an integrated urban destination that blends contemporary lifestyle, leisure, and upscale retail within a distinctive waterfront setting.

Among the brands making their debut in Bahrain is Magnolia Bakery, the iconic New York–based brand globally recognised for its freshly baked goods and innovative desserts distinguished by unique flavours and high quality. The partnership will also see the opening of Moe’s Southwest Grill for the first time in the Kingdom, the internationally renowned restaurant specialising in Mexican cuisine, in addition to Jamba Juice, part of the well-known American chain offering natural juices and healthy food options.

The lineup of prominent participating brands will include Cinnabon, La Romana, Auntie Anne’s, Blaze Pizza, and Brunch & Cake Express, in addition to Burger King, which will reopen in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This expansion will further enhance the diversity of options available to visitors and residents, while elevating the overall destination experience.

As part of the partnership, the innovative concept “Miniso Friends” will be launched, the first of its kind in the region, delivering an interactive retail experience within a contemporary, purpose-designed space that reflects the latest global trends in experiential retail.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Reyadh Yousif Sater, Chairman of the board of Bahrain Marina Development Company, said: “This partnership with NAD Holding Group represents a qualitative addition to the Bahrain Marina journey. We are committed to attracting world-class brands and innovative concepts that align with visitor expectations and meet the highest international standards. We firmly believe that retail and dining are central to creating vibrant destinations, and this collaboration strengthens our vision of delivering an integrated experience that brings together living, leisure, and shopping in one location.”

For his part, Engineer Hisham Almoayyed, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Marina Development Company, affirmed that the partnership forms part of a carefully structured strategy to diversify the project’s commercial offering, stating: “Through our collaboration with NAD Holding Group, we aim to introduce exclusive experiences and innovative concepts that cater to a wide range of audiences. This partnership contributes to enhancing Bahrain Marina’s appeal as a leading destination in the Kingdom and the wider region, while supporting our objective of creating an integrated environment that delivers added value to the local economy.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Nabeel Abdulrahman Dabwan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NAD Holding Group, expressed his pride in the partnership, saying: “Bahrain Marina represents a strategic platform for reshaping the future of retail and dining experiences in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Our focus extends beyond introducing global brands to delivering new operating concepts that create holistic visitor experiences. Our regional expertise in managing and operating international brands enables us to contribute effectively to the development of modern destinations that enhance Bahrain’s position on the regional retail and lifestyle map.”

Bahrain Marina is one of the Kingdom’s most prominent mixed-use development projects, combining luxury residential units, a commercial complex, international restaurants and cafés, alongside a marina and yacht club, offering a fully integrated experience that reinforces Manama’s status as a leading urban and tourism destination.

About Bahrain Marina

Bahrain Marina is an extraordinary waterfront development strategically positioned on the eastern coast of Manama, the capital of Bahrain. With a development budget of BD 200 million, this landmark project features an array of luxury retail outlets, fine dining restaurants, and internationally renowned cafes. The development also includes a shopping mall, a marina with yacht parking, and an expansive 3,200-square-meter marine club offering a wide range of recreational activities and marine programs, contributing significantly to the Kingdom's tourism sector.

In addition, Bahrain Marina provides a unique residential experience with luxurious freehold units, premium hotel accommodations, extensive green spaces, and high-end sports facilities. The project is designed to promote a balanced lifestyle that enhances residents' and visitors' quality of life.

For more information and to experience the future of luxury living, please visit www.bahrainmarina.bh.