Alizz Islamic Bank has announced the launch of its Ramadan Auto Finance Campaign, offering customers a comprehensive and flexible financing solution designed to make vehicle ownership more accessible during the holy month of Ramadan.

The campaign features competitive profit rates and is available for both new and used cars, with no requirement for salary transfer or mortgage. The auto finance offering applies to all types of private vehicles, with no limit on the age of the vehicle, providing customers with greater freedom of choice. Customers can also benefit from flexible installment plans of up to 10 years, ensuring affordability and convenience tailored to individual needs.

As part of its commitment to enhancing customer experience, Alizz Islamic Bank’s Bawshar Smart Branch will remain open to serve customers daily until 12:00 AM, enabling greater accessibility and flexibility during Ramadan.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Saif Al Yahyai, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Alizz Islamic Bank, said “At Alizz Islamic Bank, we continuously strive to enable our customers to achieve their aspirations by offering innovative and flexible Shari’a-compliant solutions. Our Ramadan Auto Finance Campaign reflects our commitment to understanding our customers’ evolving needs and supporting them with convenient financing options that align with their lifestyle and financial goals.”

Through this campaign, Alizz Islamic Bank reaffirms its dedication to providing customer-centric Islamic banking solutions that combine value, flexibility and service excellence, especially during the blessed month of Ramadan.