Bahrain: Vatel Bahrain has announced the opening of admissions for the 2026-2027 academic year for its Bachelor’s and MBA Degree in International Hotel Management programme.

The programme is delivered through an advanced academic curriculum developed and accredited in France under the global Vatel network, offering students a comprehensive educational experience that integrates rigorous theoretical instruction with international hands-on training within one of the world’s fastest growing sectors.

The bachelor's degree in international Hotel Management offers students extensive practical training opportunities both within the Kingdom of Bahrain and internationally through a wide network of partner hotels rated four and five stars. This exposure enables students to gain professional practical experience in multicultural work environments that operate in accordance with international standards. In addition, the programme includes French language studies as a core component and provides students with nearly two years of practical training, significantly enhancing their employability prospects upon graduation.

In a related context, Vatel Bahrain has announced the opening of admissions for 2026-2027 academic year for its MBA in International Hotel Management programme, recognized as the first programme of its kind in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The programme offers an internationally recognized academic pathway designed to prepare graduates for senior leadership roles within the hospitality and tourism sector at the local, regional, and international levels. Delivered over two academic years, the programme is recognized by the Higher Education Council and is placed at Level Seven of the European Qualifications Framework (EQF) and aligned to Level Nine of the National Qualifications Framework (NQF).

Throughout the programme, students undertake a comprehensive academic curriculum encompassing tourism and hospitality economics, marketing strategies, financial analysis, human resources management, and tourism and hospitality strategy, in addition to English and French language studies. This integrated academic framework is designed to strengthen professional competencies and enhance graduates’ readiness for the labour market.

Mrs. Neda Jahromi, Acting Manager of Admissions and Marketing at Vatel Bahrain, stated: “The Bachelor’s Degree in International Hotel Management programme represents an ideal pathway for students seeking to build an international career in the hospitality sector. It opens wide professional opportunities across global hotels, resorts, tourism, event management, and other hospitality related fields, while enabling graduates to benefit from the strong international reputation of the Vatel global network. Notably, 100% of graduates from all Vatel Bahrain cohorts have received employment offers prior to graduation.”

“The MBA in International Hotel Management programme is tailored to equip leaders with the strategic tool and the skills set required to manage and lead hospitality institutions. The programme provides students with advanced professional knowledge, essential managerial skills, and leadership capabilities within a specialized international academic framework that is closely aligned with industry practices and future sector challenges.” Mrs. Jahromi added.

Prospective applicants are advised to submit their applications at the earliest opportunity, as enrolment capacity is limited. Applications may be submitted via Vatel Bahrain’s official website or in person at the campus located in Jasra, behind the Jasra Handicrafts Centre, from Sunday to Thursday between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm. Further enquiries may be directed by telephone on 17616061, or via email at (admissions@vatel.bh).

_ENDs_

For more information, please contact:

Zainab Ashoor | Marketing & Communications Specialist

z.ashoor@vatel.bh | +973 17616068 | +973 34567838

Al Jasra, Kingdom of Bahrain

Information for editors

About Vatel Hotel and Tourism Business School:

Vatel Hotel & Tourism Business School was established in France in 1981, specializing in business management within the hospitality and tourism sectors. It has since expanded to 50 campuses across 34 countries. The Bahrain campus, founded in 2018, is part of this global network. Vatel holds a distinguished international reputation, with over 50,000 graduates worldwide who have gone on to become leaders in the industry. Vatel has consistently been ranked first in France and 12th globally in hospitality management, according to the latest QS rankings, maintaining this position for four consecutive years.