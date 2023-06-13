The New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA) assigns the sales and marketing responsibility of the 8th phase of the Marina El Alamein project (M8) in North Coast to the Saudi Egyptian Developers (SED).



The “M8” resort is Marina’s latest phase and is expected to be delivered in three years. He adds that the project spans over 118 acres, with a BUA of 152,500 sqm. Besides, the new phase includes 669 residential units, divided into four districts; three of which are for villas, twin houses, townhouses, and Chalets, and the fourth area is for residential buildings.



The project includes services and entertainment facilities, such as swimming pools, parking, two residential districts, the heritage park, a yacht marina, a lake, and a 5-star hotel. Besides, the project has a contemporary design with a panoramic view for all units.



For his part, Mohamed El-Taher, CEO of SED, praises the continuous cooperation with NUCA, achieving many successful projects across Egypt, especially in Marina’s resorts.



Moreover, Khaled Sorour, Head of the Tourist Villages Authority, expresses his happiness in cooperating with the SED. He stresses that the company has a great history and a record of success, placing it among the best real estate development companies. He adds that the new project is planned according to the latest marketing studies to meet current and future needs.



The SED has a great experience in the field of real estate development and marketing, through the implementation, development, and marketing of more than 50 diverse real estate projects (residential, commercial, and tourism) in various governorates in Egypt.

-Ends-