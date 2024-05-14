Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, signed a USD 27 million (AED 99 million) agreement today to supply an ammunition production line to PT Pindad, an Indonesian state-owned enterprise and one of Asia’s leading defence manufacturers.

The agreement is for the production of 5.56x45mm and 7.62x51mm calibre ammunition, and was signed in the presence of the President-elect of Indonesia and Minister of Defence, Honourable Lt. General (Ret.) Prabowo Subianto, during an official visit to the UAE this week. Aligned with the Indonesian Ministry of Defence’s objective to increase local job creation and sovereign manufacturing capabilities, the ammunition facility is scheduled to commence production in 2026.

The visit and agreement are part of an ongoing effort between both countries that aims to increase bilateral trade to USD 10 billion by 2030 under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 25 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.

About PT Pindad

PT Pindad as a member of the state-owned defense industry holding company Defend ID actively produces various defense equipment for the needs of the TNI and Polri and has also produced a number of superior products such as weapons, ammunition and special vehicles. PT Pindad also produces industrial products such as excavators, tractors, commercial explosives, railroad ties, traction motors and generators.

