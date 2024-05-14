AMMAN – HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazleh Global (TAG.Global), has received in his office the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ultimate Solutions and YemenSoft, Eng. Ali Abdulhafeeth, along with the Delegated Member, Dr. Syed Ali Ahmad, to discuss ways of cooperation, as well as knowledge and technical exchange, between the two sides.

The discussions covered possible means of mutual cooperation including the preparation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to benefit from Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh’s extensive knowledge and expertise in various fields.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh affirmed TAG.Global’s readiness to provide all necessary specialized consultations and studies that serve the goals of both parties and promote Yemen development.

For their part Eng. Abdulhafeeth and Dr. Ahmad highly praised the positions of Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh as well as the services offered by TAG.Global in Jordan and the Arab region in various scientific, knowledge, economic and social domains, stressing that the signed agreement with TAG.Global will positively impact the two parties, and will open new avenues for cooperation and development in the region.