Alpago Properties, the premier real estate developer renowned for crafting a series of exclusive properties on the illustrious Billionaires Row of Palm Jumeirah, has announced the launch of its latest masterpiece, Kural Vista.

Unveiling the project, Alpago Properties said this beachfront signature villa represents the zenith of luxury living, uniquely combining breathtaking design, exceptional functionality, and the epitome of luxury amenities.

Set on a plot of over 15,000 sq ft with a built-up area of 12,554 sq ft, the villa spans multiple levels with five en-suite bedrooms, each featuring private walk-in closets and terraces that offer stunning views of the crystal-clear Arabian Gulf and the glittering Dubai skyline.

Located on the prestigious Frond G of the iconic Palm Jumeirah, Kural Vista is a paradisiacal sanctuary that stands out even in this exclusive neighbourhood.

An entertainer’s paradise, the villa includes a basement parking for 6 to 8 cars and a myriad of entertainment options including a serene Spa, a VR gaming area, a DJ booth with a Karaoke stage, a car simulator, and much more, ensuring that every moment spent here transcends the ordinary, stated the developer.

In addition to the indoor luxuries of this sensational property, the outdoor area of Kural Vista is a spectacle of its own.

It features infinity-edge swimming pool with a built-in sound system, private beach access, a luxurious jacuzzi, an outdoor cinema, and a BBQ area nestled amongst a serene landscape that includes a 900-year-old Bonzai tree and a 1300-year-old Chorisia tree, enhancing the mystical allure of the property.

This prime location adds to the overall appeal of this exceptional property, which is the complete embodiment of class and sophistication.

With its exteriors designed by the globally acclaimed SAOTA Architecture and Design and the luxurious interiors meticulously crafted by CK Architecture and Alpago Contracting, this property sets a new standard in opulent living, said its top official.

"Kural Vista is not just a home; it's a statement of elite living, offering a lifestyle that is unparalleled in Dubai," remarked Murat Ayyildiz, the founder and Chairman of Alpago Group.

"From the moment you step inside, you will enter a world of grandeur, the scale of which has never before been seen," he explained.

The villa comes furnished from top to bottom with only the highest-end appliances and fixtures from renowned brands such as Poliform, Henge, Gagganeu, Oikos, Preciosa, Fendi Casa, Gessi, Antonio Lupi, Technogym and Bang & Olufsen to name a few, ensuring every aspect of the villa is bathed in quality and elegance, said Ayyildiz.

"We are proud to add this exceptional property to our portfolio on Billionaires’ Row, continuing our tradition of redefining luxury living," he stated.

"Kural Vista is now open for viewing by prospective buyers. This is a rare opportunity to own a remarkable piece of architecture in one of the most coveted locations in the world," he added.

