The Dubai International Program for Writing (DIPW), a leading initiative of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), launched the “Workshop on Creating Illustrations for Children’s Stories” during the 33rd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF). This workshop reflects DIPW’s commitment to enhancing the literary ecosystem and fostering young artists and talents by providing them with the requisite skills to enrich their experiences in literary pursuits.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, said: “We are delighted to launch the “Workshop on Creating Illustrations for Children’s Stories” on the sidelines of our participation in ADIBF 2024. This workshop focuses on offering young talents the opportunity to foster creativity, which comes in line with the MBRF’s vision to nurture creativity among participants. It further serves as an ideal platform for talents to improve their drawing skills and explore newer avenues in innovation and creative methods to illustrate children’s stories. The key goal of the workshop is to produce artworks and publications that are engaging for children and young adults, further promoting a culture of reading and a passion for books.”

The workshop, spanning over two months, will commence on 20 May 2024, at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library (MBRL). It will feature a diverse range of activities and training sessions, which will be led by author and illustrator Fatima Al-Amiri. Participants will gain access to an array of innovative tools and techniques, which include the latest artistic styles and visual effects that enable them to create engaging illustrations for children’s literature.

Furthermore, the workshop offers a unique opportunity to learn the latest trends in illustration and design. It aims to equip talents with the skills and make them adept in various illustration methods. It also seeks to enhance perception and foster creative thinking by helping participants unleash their imagination and explore new ways of creative expression. Additionally, it aims to motivate talents to engage in illustration design with an innovative and inspiring approach centered on children’s stories.

The MBRF has been committed to its mission of opening avenues to foster creativity among the youth by launching this initiative. It recognizes the key role of youth in the knowledge ecosystem, including its development and dissemination.

In recent years, DIPW has achieved notable milestones in various Arab countries, such as Kuwait, Tunisia, Morocco, and Egypt. It remains committed to supporting and promoting emerging Arab talents in the field of children’s writing within the UAE and beyond.

