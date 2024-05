Emirates NBD is to offer access to fixed income products through fractional bonds on its ENBD X app, with a minimum of $25,000 investment.

The banks said customers will be able to search bonds based on yield, coupon rate, coupon frequency, maturity periods.

Customers will be able to liquidate their bond investments to access funs when needed.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com