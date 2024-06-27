MUMBAI: India's ICICI Bank plans to raise 30 billion rupees ($359.09 million), which includes a greenshoe option of 20 billion rupees, through sale of infrastructure bonds maturing in 10 years and two days, two merchant bankers said on Thursday.

The private sector lender has invited coupon and commitment bids from bankers and investors on Friday, they added. Infrastructure bonds are issued to finance long-term development projects.

In September, ICICI Bank had raised 40 billion rupees via 10-year infra bonds at a 7.57% coupon.

Here is the list of deals reported so far on June 27: Issuer Tenure Coupon (in %) Issue size (in Bidding Rating bln rupees)* date ICICI Bank 10 years To be decided 10+20 June 28 AAA (Crisil, Icra) *Size includes base plus greenshoe for some issues ($1 = 83.5450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)



