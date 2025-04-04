PHOTO
MUMBAI - India's NIIF Infrastructure Finance plans to raise 7.50 billion rupees ($88.2 million), including a greenshoe option of 3.50 billion rupees, through the sale of multiple tenor bonds, three bankers said on Friday.
The company will reissue 7.93% May 2032 bonds, while selling fresh 10-year bonds at a coupon of 7.71%, the bankers said.
It has invited bids from bankers and investors for the issues on Monday, they said.
The company did not reply to a Reuters email seeking comment.
Here is the list of deals reported so far on April 4:
|
Issuer
|
Tenure
|
Coupon (in %)
|
Issue size (in bln rupees)*
|
Bidding date
|
Rating
|
NIIF Infra Finance
|
10 years
|
7.71
|
3+2
|
April 7
|
AAA (Care, Icra)
|
NIIF Infra FinanceMay 2032 reissue
|
7 year and 1 month
|
To be decided
|
1+1.50
|
April 7
|
AAA (Care, Icra)
*Size includes base plus greenshoe for some issues
($1 = 85.0750 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by Eileen Soreng)