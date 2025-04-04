MUMBAI - India's NIIF Infrastructure Finance plans to raise 7.50 billion rupees ($88.2 million), including a greenshoe option of 3.50 billion rupees, through the sale of multiple tenor bonds, three bankers said on Friday.

The company will reissue 7.93% May 2032 bonds, while selling fresh 10-year bonds at a coupon of 7.71%, the bankers said.

It has invited bids from bankers and investors for the issues on Monday, they said.

The company did not reply to a Reuters email seeking comment.

Here is the list of deals reported so far on April 4:

Issuer Tenure Coupon (in %) Issue size (in bln rupees)* Bidding date Rating NIIF Infra Finance 10 years 7.71 3+2 April 7 AAA (Care, Icra) NIIF Infra FinanceMay 2032 reissue 7 year and 1 month To be decided 1+1.50 April 7 AAA (Care, Icra)

*Size includes base plus greenshoe for some issues

($1 = 85.0750 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by Eileen Soreng)