Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced fixed treasury bonds (T-bonds) at a combined value of EGP 17.50 billion over three auctions on Monday, 14 July 2025.

The first issue was valued at EGP 7 billion and will mature in two years on 8 July 2027, according to official data.

Meanwhile, the second offering stood at EGP 10 billion and will mature in three years on 1 July 2028.

Holding a five-year tenor until 8 July 2030, the third auction amounted to EGP 500 million.

The CBE also auctioned floating-rate T-bonds worth EGP 1.50 billion, which will mature in five years on 1 July 2030.

