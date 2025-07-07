Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) unveiled treasury bills (T-bills) at a combined value of EGP 65 billion through two auctions on Monday, 7 July.

The first tranche was valued at EGP 30 billion and will mature in 91 days on 7 October 2025, according to official data.

With a maturity period of 273 days until 7 April 2026, the second issue amounted to EGP 35 billion.

The CBE also auctioned treasury bonds (T-bonds) worth EGP 5 billion through one issue, which carries a two-year maturity period until 8 July 2027.

Additionally, the financial authority issued floating-rate T-bonds worth EGP 5 billion through one offering that will mature in three years on 8 July 2028.

Earlier this week, the CBE issued T-bills as well as T-bonds at an aggregated value of EGP 106 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

