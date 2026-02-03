Arab Finance: The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), in coordination with the Ministry of Finance, is issuing treasury bonds (T-bonds) worth a total of EGP 10 billion on Monday, February 2nd, as per data from the CBE's website.

Fixed-rate T-bonds account for around EGP 5 billion of the offering.

These bonds carry a 5-year maturity, semi-annual interest payments, and a coupon rate of 19.48%.

The remaining EGP 5 billion will be issued as zero-yield T-bonds with a 730-day maturity.

These bonds will be offered at a discount and redeemed at their face value upon maturity.

The government relies on issuing treasury bonds and bills with varying maturities to meet its financing needs, with state-owned banks among the largest investors in these instruments.