Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) has successfully completed a $4 billion issuance of bonds across four tranches under its global medium-term note program, according to a press release.

The tranches include $500 million senior notes maturing in 2029 with a coupon rate of 4%.

Meanwhile, the $1.50 billion senior notes will mature in 2031 with a coupon rate of 4.375%.

The $1.25 billion senior notes are set to mature in 2036 with a coupon rate of 5%, and the $750 million senior notes mature in 2056 with a coupon rate of 6%.

The transaction was priced on 26 January, and the notes were listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Ziad T. Al Murshed, Aramco’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, said: “This issuance is part of Aramco’s focused strategy to further optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value creation.”

He added: “The attractive pricing achieved on the transaction reflects global investors’ continued confidence in Aramco’s financial strength and resilient balance sheet. We remain firmly committed to maintaining disciplined capital management and delivering long-term value to our shareholders.”

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).