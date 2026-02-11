Dubai’s Emirates NBD Bank (ENBD) has priced its debut €500 million 5-year green bond at mid-swaps plus 77bps, narrowed from the guidance in the MS plus 100–105bps range.

Books for the Reg S notes closed at over €1.25 billion.

The notes, to be listed on Euronext Dublin and Nasdaq Dubai, were issued under the bank’s $20 billion EMTN programme.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC and ING acted as joint lead managers and bookrunners.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

