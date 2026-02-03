Arab Finance: The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), in coordination with the Ministry of Finance, is offering treasury bills (T-bills) worth a total of EGP 70 billion on Monday, February 2nd, 2026, as per data from the CBE's website.

The first offering is valued at around EGP 25 billion with a 91-day maturity, while the second tranche amounts to EGP 45 billion with a 273-day maturity.

The government relies on issuing T-bills and bonds with varying maturities to meet its financing needs, with state-owned banks remaining among the largest investors in these instruments.