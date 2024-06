The United Arab Emirates has begun marketing a U.S. dollar-denominated 10-year bonds offering, an arranging bank document showed on Tuesday.

Acting through the Ministry of Finance, UAE has set initial price guidance for the debt sale at about 90 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, the document said.

The deal is reported to be benchmark-sized, which is typically understood to be at least $500 million.

(Reporting by Mohammad Edrees Editing by David Goodman)