DUBAI - The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has officially announced 20th May as the launch date of the National Survey for Health and Nutrition 2024 campaign, in collaboration with the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, health authorities, and local statistical centres.

The announcement follows the completion of all technical preparatory stages related to the national survey. The preparations included developing questionnaires approved by the World Health Organisation, available in four languages: Arabic, English, Hindi, and Urdu.

Additionally, doctors, researchers, field supervisors, auditors, and nurses underwent rigorous qualification and training processes to ensure the survey's effectiveness.

The national survey campaigns are designed to update the population health database, measure health performance indicators, and provide valuable insights for policymakers and health experts.

By identifying needs and priorities, the survey seeks to facilitate proactive measures to address existing health and nutritional challenges and ultimately enhance the quality of life for all residents. More details will be announced as the campaigns are launched.

The National Survey's scope covers various segments of society, including adults aged eighteen and above, women of reproductive age, and pregnant women. The survey will target 20,000 families of citizens and residents, along with 2,000 workers across all the Emirates.