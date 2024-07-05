Muscat, July 4

As temperatures hover around 50°C in Oman, parents must take precautions to protect children from high temperatures in the summer.

A child’s exposure to severe heat risks dehydration, heat stress and sunburn. To ensure a safe and healthy summer, children must drink plenty of water.

Medical specialists say that a child can lose large amounts of fluids and salts from body if s/he plays or engages in any activities under the sun during high temperatures. In the worst case, it could lead to heat stroke. Symptoms of heat stroke include headache, fatigue, nausea and abdominal pain.

Dr Laila Muhammad says that children should not be exposed to high temperatures because of the less ability of children to withstand high temperatures compared to adults. Parents should be careful not to expose them to high temperatures in the first place and make them wear loose clothing.

She adds that children should not be exposed to direct sunlight especially during the peak period between 10 am and 4 pm.

Children should not engage in any sporting activities if the air temperature rises above 30 degrees Celsius.

Dr Paul Joseph, a paediatrician, said: "The summer months are challenging, particularly in this part of the world where temperatures can hit 50 degrees. Parents are advised to avoid sending children for outdoor activities, especially between 10 am and 4 pm when the sun is at its zenith."

According to doctors, parents should ensure following steps to ensure health of their children:

1. Use sunscreens with at least SPF 50.

2. Drink plenty of water and fresh juice.

3. Wear loose, light-coloured clothes, which can easily allow the skin to breathe. Avoid tight nylon or polyester dresses.

4. Wear a hat or umbrella when walking in the sun.

5. Avoid oily and packed food. Eat more fruits and vegetables.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Balqees al Oraimi