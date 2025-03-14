Muscat: Muscat Municipality, in cooperation with the Royal Oman Police (ROP), has announced a partial road closure on Sultan Qaboos Street, specifically after the Al-Zafrah Roundabout (inward) towards the Khoudh Bridge. This closure is necessary for ongoing road maintenance within Muscat Governorate.

The closure will commence at 10:00 PM on Thursday, October 13, 2022, and is scheduled to remain in effect until 5:00 AM on Friday, October 14, 2022. The maintenance work will address damaged sections of the road, aiming to improve safety and facilitate smoother traffic flow.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution, adhere to on-site traffic instructions, and plan their journeys accordingly to minimise potential delays.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

