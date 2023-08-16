Muscat – In light of a surge in the divorce rate in Oman, experts are urging young couples to consider attending premarital counselling sessions.

According to the National Centre for Statistics and Information, there was an 8% increase in divorce cases in 2022 – or 4,160 – compared to 3,837 the previous year.

A closer look at the numbers shows Muscat governorate had the highest number – 977 cases – followed by Dhofar with 786, North Batinah 666 and South Batinah 476. The majority of the cases involved Omani couples, totalling 3,682, while divorce among expatriate couples were markedly lower at 182 cases.

In response to these rising figures, Muscat Daily spoke with several social workers to glean insights on this trend. Ali al Shayadi, a seasoned social worker and teacher, said, “The uptick in divorce rate reflects evolving viewpoints on marital commitments, reinforcing the pivotal role of family in societal progression.”

He stressed the value of robust family communication to support children during transitional times. “For couples, establishing an environment of trust and open dialogue is paramount. Their interactions should be characterised by respect, empathy and active listening, while remaining vigilant against negative tendencies such as undue criticism,” Shayadi said.

Ali Al Abri, a legal expert, observed that the increasing incidences of divorce aren’t unique to Oman but have been noted globally. “Premarital counselling can be instrumental in laying the foundation for a resilient marital bond.”

Abri identified multiple culprits behind the dissolution of marriages, including lack of mutual understanding, inadequate legal awareness and a waning presence of elder role models in families. “These factors underscore the significance of premarital preparatory programmes.”

Abri acknowledged the Ministry of Social Development’s proactive steps in this direction; it has initiated several counselling programmes for potential spouses. These sessions focus on fostering self-awareness and nurturing adaptive and participatory relationships.

“Given the myriad challenges that arise, particularly during the initial three years of marriage, it’s imperative for young individuals to participate in these counselling endeavours. This proactive step could well be the bedrock of a harmonious and enduring marital journey,” Abri concluded.

