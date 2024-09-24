Muscat – Environment Authority (EA) has issued a clarification regarding complaints from residents about unpleasant odour in the Mina Al Fahal area and its surroundings in the governorate of Muscat.

In a statement, EA explained that it coordinated with the Ministry of Health and the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority to identify the source of the emissions.

Following the investigation, the authority issued a report against the responsible party for failing to report the malfunctions that led to the emissions. The EA is actively working with relevant agencies to implement necessary measures to resolve the issue.

The authority expressed gratitude for the vigilance of citizens and residents concerning environmental safety and cleanliness. It reaffirmed its commitment to taking decisive action against individuals or entities that harm or pollute the Omani environment