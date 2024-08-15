Muscat – Authorities at the municipality are stepping up efforts to preserve the city’s civilised appearance by targeting unsightly laundry that detracts from the aesthetic of buildings.

The widespread practice of hanging laundry on balconies, which officials say is inconsiderate of public taste and violates local regulations for safety reasons.

According to Article No. 14 of Muscat Municipality law, hanging laundry on balconies of buildings is considered a violation by law, the fine of which can be between RO 50 and RO 5000 or imprisonment for a period of not less than 24 hours and not more than 6 months, or one of those two penalties.

