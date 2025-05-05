Riyadh – Saudi Automotive Services Company (SASCO) achieved net profits valued at SAR 4.28 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, down 59.69% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 10.62 million.

The company’s revenues jumped by 12.50% to SAR 2.76 billion in Q1-25 from SAR 2.45 billion a year earlier, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to SAR 0.06 as of 31 March 2025, compared to SAR 0.15 in Q1-24.

Quarterly, the Q1-25 net profits dropped by 57.83% from SAR 10.15 million in Q4-24, while the revenues grew by 5.97% from SAR 2.60 billion.

Last year, SASCO posted 61.41% lower net profits at SAR 44.21 million, compared to SAR 114.55 million in 2023.

