ABU DHABI - The Joint Traffic Safety Committee, under the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), represented by the Integrated Transport Centre, the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, and the Department of Health, has launched an initiative to provide covered rest areas for motorcycle delivery drivers at shopping malls in Abu Dhabi.

The DMT represented by Abu Dhabi Mobility encouraged shopping mall administrations in the emirate to improve the delivery drivers working conditions during the scorching summer months.

Abu Dhabi Mobility also pressed mall administrations to provide seating, water coolers, and mobile phone charging stations and ensure these rest areas are easily accessible to delivery workers by placing them near common pick-up and drop-off points.

The initiatives by the Joint Committee build upon efforts to issue parking permits for four buses that have been designated as temporary rest stops for drivers in Khalifa City, Shamkhah, Al Wathbah, and Al Ain City.

In addition, permanent rest areas are being set up at four carefully selected locations in Abu Dhabi Island, Khalifa City, and Shakhbout City.

The Joint Traffic Safety Committee works to reduce traffic accidents and injuries through various measures, including implementing modern traffic systems, promoting safe driving practices through public awareness campaigns, and fostering collaboration with diverse community groups.