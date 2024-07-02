RIYADH — The Saudi Council of Health Insurance (CHI) and the Insurance Authority (IA) started implementing the decision for mandatory insurance for domestic workers registered with the employer, if their number exceeds four persons.



The general requirements for applying the benefits and coverage limits under the policy include submitting a medical disclosure form, obtaining approval from the health insurance company, and covering insurance for all workers.



The CHI and the IA began implementing this decision as part of their efforts to enable all beneficiaries receive comprehensive healthcare and prevention. It also aims to empower justice, transparency, and excellence in performance for all stakeholders.



The decision aims to achieve comprehensive healthcare, ensure the sustainability of health coverage, and stimulate health insurance companies and healthcare service providers to offer new products and increase job opportunities in all medical and non-medical specialties at insurance companies and healthcare providers.



Iman Al-Tariqi, spokesperson of the CHI, said that the domestic worker insurance policy covers primary healthcare, public health, and emergencies. It includes hospital admissions without co-payment, emergency clinic treatment with unlimited visits, vaccinations, and medical checkups.

