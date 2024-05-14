Cairo: Paragon Developments participated in "Startups Without Borders" summit in its 5th edition, that held on May 10th and 11th at the "Kamelizar Spaces District 5." This edition was titled "Building Global Horizons" and featured workshops and panel discussions focusing on future technology, investment opportunities, impact and sustainability, and young talents. Additionally, it provided a platform for continuous communication between startups, investors, and industry leaders

The event brought together over 3000 entrepreneurs from around the world, including influential figures in the technology sector and distinguished investors representing several countries, including England, Japan, the United States, Senegal, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

Paragon's participation was represented by Mr. Ziad Alaa Alddin, Marketing and product director Paragon Developments, in a panel discussion addressing “PropTech and Smart Cities: the next frontier between startups and real estate”. The panel also included the participation of Eng. Mohamed El Haddad, Chairman and Group CEO of MODAD Group, and Mohamed ElRewainy, B2B Digital Business Solutions Director at etisalat by e& Egypt.

During his participation, Mr. Ziad emphasized Paragon's keenness and strategy to activate solutions supporting proptech to empower the entire sector. The company recently launched and sponsored the "PropteX" accelerator program in partnership with Adeer International and PMaestro, focusing on making a strong impact on the real estate sector and developing work environments and communities. The program provides resources and guidance for startups to become investment-ready under the management of "Startup Factory" to support startups at PMaestro.

Ziad also expressed his enthusiasm to see positive results from the program and its impact on supporting startups, accelerating the pace of PropTech in the Middle East and North Africa, starting from Egypt.

It is worth mentioning that "Startups Without Borders" will organize the "We Make Future" competition for startups, where the winning company will present at the global finals in Bologna, Italy.