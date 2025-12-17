ABU DHABI, UAE: AIREV and Intel today announced a strategic partnership to bring autonomous AI agents to Intel's next-generation AI PCs. The collaboration will deliver AIREV's OnDemand platform—featuring 300+ AI agents and tools—optimized to run entirely on-device, giving users powerful AI automation without cloud dependency.

The partnership marks a significant step in the evolution of AI PCs: from hardware capable of running AI to complete AI workstations that automate real work out of the box.

From AI-Ready to AI-Working

OnDemand brings 300+ agents and tools to Intel AI PCs, enabling teams across HR, Finance, Accounting, Procurement, Marketing, Sales, and Operations to automate their workflows—all running locally on their machine. From invoice processing to candidate screening, from contract review to campaign analytics, OnDemand turns repetitive enterprise tasks into autonomous workflows that execute without cloud dependency.

Greg Ernst, Chief Revenue Officer at Intel, said: "I am excited for the work between Intel and AIREV to deliver immediate value to our customers using Intel AI PCs. AIREV's OnDemand platform offers a complete agentic AI solution that's optimized for the latest Intel architecture. That is what the Intel AI PC ecosystem is all about—bringing powerful hardware and software solutions that deliver impactful experiences on AI PCs powered by Intel."

"AI PCs have unlocked incredible possibilities for on-device AI," said Muhammed Khalid, Founder and CEO of AIREV. "OnDemand takes that to the next level. We're not building another chatbot—we're delivering AI agents that take action, automate workflows, and get real work done. And because everything runs on-device, your data never leaves your PC."

Taha Khalifa, General Manager for Middle East and Africa at Intel, added: "AIREV's OnDemand platform represents exactly the kind of software innovation that showcases the true capabilities and potential of Intel AI PCs. This partnership brings differentiated, production-ready AI capabilities to our customers from day one."

Why On-Device Agents Matter

Cloud AI requires constant connectivity, ongoing subscriptions, and sending sensitive data to third-party servers. On-device agents eliminate all three constraints:

Work Anywhere AI agents function fully offline. Use them on flights, in secure facilities, or anywhere without reliable internet.

Own Your Data Nothing leaves your device. Critical for professionals handling sensitive client information, regulated industries, and anyone who values privacy.

Zero Latency No network round-trips mean instant responses. Agents execute workflows in real-time.

No Recurring Costs Run open-source AI models locally at no ongoing cost. Connect to commercial AI services only when you choose to.

Built for Business, Ready for Everyone

OnDemand includes agents for common business tasks—drafting documents, processing files, querying knowledge bases, automating approvals—alongside tools that connect to enterprise systems. A visual workflow builder lets users orchestrate multiple agents without writing code.

The platform supports 50+ languages out of the box, enabling global teams to deploy immediately.

Availability

OnDemand for Intel AI PCs will be available in Q1 2026. The partnership enables OEM integration on new devices as well as direct download for existing Intel AI PC owners. Users can start with open-source models running on-device, with the option to connect commercial AI services when needed.

About AIREV

AIREV is a UAE-based AI company building OnDemand, a sovereign platform for deploying and orchestrating AI agents with enterprise-grade security and governance. OnDemand enables organizations and individuals to automate complex workflows while maintaining complete control over their data.

Learn more at airev.ai