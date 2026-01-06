Dubai, UAE: Ziina, the UAE’s leading homegrown consumer and business payments platform, today announced the launch of Ziina Violet, a new lifestyle membership that brings together everyday benefits from the UAE’s most loved brands and introduces zero currency fees on global spending. Violet marks Ziina’s evolution from a payments platform into a unified daily lifestyle companion for the country’s growing digitally native population.

Designed around the habits that shape life in the UAE, Ziina Violet provides practical, recurring value through benefits that fit naturally into how people already eat, shop, commute, exercise and live. Members receive curated, high-frequency benefits from trusted partners including SALT, Ounass, ClassPass, Deliveroo, CAFU, Yango Group, Bateel El’an, Washmen, Letswork, Bake My Day and NordVPN.

A standout feature of Violet is zero currency fees on Ziina Card spending in any currency, whether shopping online or travelling abroad. For UAE residents, foreign exchange markups can significantly inflate international purchases. Violet removes these hidden costs, allowing members to pay globally at the true exchange rate and avoid unnecessary fees. Members also receive dedicated support and an exclusive Violet design for the Ziina Card, powered by Visa.

The membership costs 100 AED per month and delivers over 850 AED in monthly value through benefits, savings and partner offers.

Violet enters a landscape where lifestyle benefits and loyalty programmes are widespread but often fragmented, generic, or difficult to track. This stands in contrast to the behaviour of the UAE’s young, highly digital population where the median age is 32.8, and 67% of consumers used their phone for their most recent purchase, according to Visa. The UAE loyalty market, valued at USD 490.8 million in 2025 and projected to reach USD 817.6 million by 2029, reflects strong demand for value, but also clear fatigue with programs lacking everyday relevance or simple redemption experiences.

Faisal Toukan, Co-Founder and CEO of Ziina stated: “Ziina Violet brings together the UAE’s most beloved brands into one beautifully simple experience. For the first time, your everyday life how you move, shop, eat, and travel feels effortless. Our vision at Ziina has always been to remove friction from money and give people magic in return. Violet is the next chapter of that vision: one membership, one card, and one unified ecosystem that elevates daily life across the UAE. This is what financial services should have always felt like.”

Cate Donovan, VP of ClassPass Corporate - UK commented: “ClassPass empowers people to explore the best fitness and wellness experiences in their communities. Ziina Violet complements that mission by offering a beautifully simple way to access daily benefits in one place. By pairing our network of studios, spas, and wellness spaces with Violet’s unified membership, we’re helping members stay active while unlocking meaningful value in the moments that matter most.”

Ziina Violet is now available to all Ziina users across the UAE. Ziina will continue expanding the experience with new capabilities and partnerships over time. ziina.com

Notes to the Editor

About Ziina

Ziina is a UAE-based licensed fintech platform founded in 2020 by Faisal Toukan, Sarah Toukan and Talal Toukan. Built for consumers and businesses alike, Ziina provides a fast and secure way to spend, receive, and manage money. Its mission is to enable financial freedom for every person in the Arab World.

Ziina combines award-winning design with products that support everyday financial needs, including instant transfers, customizable payment links, QR code payments, Tap to Pay on iPhone and Android, and the Ziina Card available through Apple Pay and Google Pay. Its curated lifestyle membership program, Ziina Violet, offers benefits from the UAE’s most loved brands and zero currency fees on global spends with the Ziina card.

Licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE, Ziina is committed to transparency, offering its services without initiation fees or hidden charges. With its user-friendly interface and growing ecosystem, Ziina serves as a trusted financial partner to over 260,000 businesses and consumers in the UAE. More information at ziina.com.