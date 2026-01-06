Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has marked one year since the launch of Najm Aldhiyafa, its hospitality-focused recognition program designed to celebrate cabin crew members whose service best reflects authentic Saudi hospitality.

Launched in January 2025, Najm Aldhiyafa (Stars of Hospitality) is a guest experience program that recognizes excellence among Saudia’s cabin crew, highlighting service behaviors that reflect care, professionalism, and the values of Saudi hospitality across the journey. The program supports Saudia’s ongoing efforts to elevate service quality and strengthen its service culture.

Under the program, cabin crew members demonstrating consistent excellence are recognized through Najm Aldhiyafa, with top achievers awarded the We’naam Star, the program’s highest level of recognition.

Rossen Dimitrov, Chief Guest Experience Officer at Saudia, said: “Saudi hospitality is one of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s defining characteristics, and at Saudia, it lives in the hearts of our cabin crew. Najm Aldhiyafa recognizes those whose service has left a lasting impression, reflecting our commitment to excellence, care, and warmth across the guest journey.”

During its first year, Najm Aldhiyafa has been implemented across Saudia’s cabin crew operations, with recognition events held to honor crew members who reached the program’s highest levels. Additional celebrations are planned across other stations as the program continues to expand.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet with 149 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 26 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently named “Best Airline Staff Service” for 2025 by Skytrax and ranked 17th in the global airline rankings. In addition, Saudia ranked first globally for on-time performance (OTP), according to Cirium. Saudia recognized at the APEX World Class 2026 Awards, receiving the “World Class Airline” title for the fifth consecutive year and the “Best in Class: Service Guest Experience” award for the second consecutive year.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com