Manama – The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) and Aljazira Bank have signed a strategic partnership aimed at developing professional competencies and enhancing capabilities, as part of the Bank’s strategy to become the employer of choice for attracting and developing top talent. The agreement reflects BIBF’s role in supporting the development and qualification of Saudi national cadres within the banking sector.

The MoU was signed at Aljazira Bank’s headquarters in Riyadh, following the launch of the Bank’s new brand identity, marking a new phase in its institutional transformation. The agreement was signed by Dr. Ahmed AlShaikh, Chief Executive Officer of BIBF, and Mr. Faisal Al-Mansour, Senior Vice President and Head of Human Capital, Corporate Strategy and Support Group in Aljazira Bank, in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

The partnership aims to expand cooperation in the development of banking competencies and the building of leadership and professional capabilities for national talent, through educational and training initiatives that contribute to preparing qualified Saudi professionals capable of keeping pace with the rapid transformations in the financial sector, while strengthening the sustainability of institutional knowledge within banking organisations.

In this context, Dr. Ahmed AlShaikh, Chief Executive Officer of BIBF stated, “This strategic partnership with Aljazira Bank reflects BIBF’s regional role as a trusted partner in developing national banking talent. Through this ongoing collaboration, the BIBF continues to support the preparation of qualified Saudi professionals in line with international standards, contributing to the readiness of the financial sector and the advancement of institutional development across the Kingdom.”

For his part, Mr. Faisal Al-Mansour, Senior Vice President and Head of Human Capital, Corporate Strategy, and Support Group at Aljazira Bank, noted that the partnership with BIBF supports the bank’s objective of developing national talent and building leadership capabilities to meet future needs. He affirmed that developing human capital remains a strategic priority to help us become the employer of choice for top talent.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening institutional integration and regional knowledge exchange, supporting the readiness of the financial sector. It also builds on Aljazira Bank’s ongoing efforts to advance the objectives of the Financial Sector Development Program under Saudi Vision 2030 by investing in human capital development and preparing national talent for the financial sector, thereby enhancing the readiness of Saudi professionals and strengthening the competitiveness of the banking sector.

About BIBF

The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), established in 1981 under the umbrella of the Central Bank of Bahrain, is the Kingdom’s leading provider of professional training and education. The Institute plays a vital role in human capital development, offering internationally recognised programmes across a wide range of disciplines.

With a global reach extending to over 64 countries, BIBF is recognised as a world-class training and education provider. Its areas of specialisation include Banking & Finance, Islamic Finance, Digital Transformation, Insurance, Leadership & Management, as well as Academic and Executive Development Programmes — delivered in partnership with renowned institutions regionally and internationally.

For more information, visit www.bibf.com or contact media@bibf.com | +973 17815596.

About Aljazira Bank

Aljazira Bank is one of the leading financial institutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, committed to enhancing the financial wellbeing of individuals, businesses, and institutions through specialized and integrated wealth management solutions. The Bank’s approach is built on deep client understanding and long-term relationships.

The Bank continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner to the corporate sector and a key supporter of small and medium-sized enterprises, while leading digital transformation through advanced platforms such as Aljazira Online and its mobile applications—offering customers a seamless and secure banking experience anytime, anywhere.

For more information, visit www.aljazirabank.com.sa.