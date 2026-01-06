Dubai, UAE: Zurich Middle East Life today announced the appointment of Walter Jopp as its new Chief Executive Officer, marking a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its presence and long term strategy in the Middle East.

Walter Kiceleff, CEO, Zurich International Life Solutions, said: “We are delighted to welcome Walter Jopp back to Zurich. His deep understanding of the region, combined with his extensive global leadership experience, makes him exceptionally wellpositioned to guide the business into its next phase of growth. I look forward to supporting Walter Jopp as he transitions into his new role.”

Walter Jopp brings more than 26 years of global leadership experience across the insurance industry, having held senior roles in Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. His appointment also marks a return to Zurich, where he previously served as CEO of Zurich International Life, Middle East from 2016 to 2021. During that tenure, he played a pivotal role in shaping Zurich’s regional strategy, deepening strategic partnerships, and driving sustainable growth.

Walter Jopp, CEO, Zurich Middle East Life, shared: “I am honoured to return to Zurich and to lead the Middle East Life business at such a pivotal time for the region. Zurich has a longstanding commitment to customers, partners, and regulators across the Middle East, and I look forward to building on this strong foundation. My focus will be on deepening our customer relationships, driving innovation, and supporting the development of a resilient and forward-looking insurance sector.”

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) is a leading global multi-line insurer founded more than 150 years ago, which has grown into a business serving more than 75 million customers in more than 200 countries and territories, while delivering industry-leading total shareholder returns.

Reflecting its purpose to ‘create a brighter future together,’ Zurich offers protection services that go beyond traditional insurance, to support its customers in building resilience. Since 2020, the Zurich Forest project supports reforestation and biodiversity restoration in Brazil’s Atlantic Forest.

The Group has more than 63,000 employees and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ZURN) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has a level I American Depositary Receipt (ZURVY) program, which is traded over-the-counter on OTCQX.

Further information is available at www.zurich.com.

About Zurich International Life Limited

Zurich International Life Limited is a part of Zurich Insurance Group and was established in the Isle of Man, which is licensed by the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority with established and registered branches in the UAE licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE, Bahrain licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain and the Qatar Financial Centre authorised by the Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority.