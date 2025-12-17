New Innovations Optimize Data Risk Posture with Improved Data Sovereignty Capabilities

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Cohesity, the leader in AI-powered data security, today announced an expanded collaboration with Google Cloud, focusing on delivering new, integrated solutions for artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and data protection.

Building on an already impactful set of product integrations, the latest offerings from Cohesity can help increase cyber resilience and aim to ensure that sensitive information remains secure, compliant, and sovereign while also unlocking data-driven business transformation through enterprise AI deployments.

“This collaboration with Google Cloud represents a bold step forward in redefining how enterprises protect, secure, and gain insight from their data, while reframing sovereignty from a regulatory burden into a source of trust and advantage,” said Sanjay Poonen, CEO and president, Cohesity. “By combining the power of AI, cyber resilience, and cloud innovation, Cohesity is not just working to solve today’s challenges we’re building the foundation for a smarter, more secure digital future.”

"The UAE has established some of the most progressive data protection and sovereignty frameworks globally, from the Personal Data Protection Law to AI ethics guidelines and now the UAE Stargate initiative, so this expanded partnership with Google Cloud is especially significant across the region where cyber-resilience and data sovereignty are now strategic priorities.” Said Gregg Petersen, Regional Senior Director for the Middle East at Cohesity. “By combining Cohesity’s AI-powered data security with Google’s advanced cybersecurity and data resiliency capabilities, we are enabling our joint customers to strengthen data security, maintain strict sovereign control over their data, and accelerate their cyber-resilience maturity with confidence in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.”

“Our deepened partnership with Cohesity reflects a shared commitment to helping organizations unlock the full potential of their data—securely, and at scale,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. “By combining Google Cloud’s AI and security innovations with Cohesity’s cyber resilience foundations, we’re enabling enterprises to accelerate AI transformation while building a more resilient, compliant future for customers everywhere in the world.”

The expanded collaboration focuses on:

Accelerating insights from AI-ready enterprise data

Organizations can already utilize Google’s Gemini models to enable Cohesity’s enterprise AI assistant, Cohesity Gaia, in both cloud and on-premises deployments. Cohesity Gaia empowers employees to extract value from unstructured enterprise data through natural language searches.

Cohesity plans to embed Google Cloud’s Vertex AI Search capabilities into the Cohesity Gaia platform to deliver instant, grounded answers to structured user queries, accompanied by relevant citations drawn from source files stored in Cohesity’s immutable, AI-ready data lake.

Planned integration with Gemini Enterprise, a new agentic platform designed to bring the full power of Google’s AI to every employee and every workflow, will deliver secure access to the historical enterprise data in the Cohesity Data Cloud from agents made by Google and its ecosystem of partners, enabling seamless connection with existing workflows.

A Google Cloud-hosted version of the Cohesity Gaia platform, available now, can enhance the speed, availability, and value of the responses delivered, leveraging Google Cloud’s highly performant global infrastructure.

Strengthening cybersecurity and eradicating threats

Today, the Cohesity Data Cloud platform incorporates Google Threat Intelligence to help customers detect, respond to, and eradicate the latest threats that may have infiltrated their enterprise data stores. Google Threat Intelligence’s high-fidelity indicators of compromise (IOCs) enable both proactive hunting and reactive threat scanning in the Cohesity platform, facilitating the reliable execution of clean cyber recoveries.

The Cohesity CERT (Cyber Event Response Team) collaborates with Google Cloud’s Mandiant Incident Response team to support mutual clients in recovering from potentially destructive cyber incidents rapidly.

Deeper integration of the Cohesity Data Cloud platform with Google Security Operations will connect and help automate security operations workflows, surfacing potential threats lurking in backup data and reducing response times. The launch of a planned cyber resilience SaaS offering, featuring cloud-isolated recovery from Google Cloud, is expected to help customers recover quickly and securely from cyberattacks, even if primary systems are compromised, enabling critical data to be restored rapidly and securely from a trusted, clean-room environment.

Meeting growing requirements for digital sovereignty

As data sovereignty and compliance requirements continue to grow globally, enterprises require solutions that strike a balance between cyber resilience and local data governance. Google has already certified Cohesity as a Google Cloud Ready – Regulated & Sovereignty Solutions partner. Users can confidently deploy the Cohesity Data Cloud solution within the Google Cloud Data Boundary to meet data residency and sovereign control requirements.

Cohesity FortKnox, Cohesity’s award-winning cyber vaulting solution, on Google Cloud, will enable enterprises to maintain immutable, isolated copies of critical data within specific geographic regions, meeting sovereignty requirements. Additionally, it will provide policy-based controls to ensure vaults remain stored and recoverable only within approved jurisdictions. By combining Cohesity FortKnox with Google Cloud’s global infrastructure, enterprises can gain both the confidence of local data residency and the assurance of world-class cyber resilience.

Expanding data protection

Cohesity DataProtect allows organizations using Google Cloud to protect their most critical services, including Google Compute Engine, Google Cloud Storage, and multiple databases with immutable backups stored in Google Cloud or their own infrastructure. Expanded support for GKE, BigQuery, and numerous other data-centric services, along with enhanced regional storage options, will deliver increased flexibility in meeting growing resilience needs. All components of the Cohesity Data Cloud are available through the Google Cloud Marketplace, allowing customers to easily maximize their cloud investments.

The collaboration will also include new joint go-to-market programs, co-selling initiatives, and integrated marketing campaigns.

This press release contains an announcement about certain upcoming, unreleased services and features. Any unreleased services or features referenced in this press release are not currently available and may not be made generally available on time or at all, as may be determined in our sole discretion. Any such referenced services or features do not represent promises to deliver, commitments, or obligations of Cohesity and may not be incorporated into any contract. Customers should make their purchase decisions based upon services and features that are currently generally available.

About Cohesity

Cohesity protects, secures, and provides insights into the world’s data. As the leader in AI-powered data security, Cohesity helps organizations strengthen resilience, accelerate recovery, and reduce IT costs. With Zero Trust security and advanced AI/ML, Cohesity Data Cloud is trusted by customers in more than 140 countries, including 70% of the Global 500. Cohesity is also backed by industry leaders such as NVIDIA, Amazon, Google, IBM, Cisco, and HPE.

Cohesity is certified as a Great Place to Work in multiple countries. Follow Cohesity on LinkedIn and visit www.cohesity.com to learn more.