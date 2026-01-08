DUBAI - IDeaS, a SAS company and the world’s leading provider of hospitality revenue management software and services, has signed a preferred partner agreement with Shaza Hotels, a luxury hotel management company. The agreement

provides a framework for Shaza hotels to implement IDeaS G3 Revenue Management Systems (RMS) across all current and upcoming luxury properties within their portfolio.

Shaza Hotels selected IDeaS as its strategic RMS partner for its proven expertise, commitment to innovation, and reputation for reliability and scalability. The adoption of IDeaS G3 RMS will enable Shaza Hotels’ commercial team to optimize their revenue strategies through precise forecasting, dynamic pricing and inventory management, streamlined group displacement evaluations, and automation of routine time-consuming tasks.

A key factor in Shaza Hotels’ decision is the G3 RMS Group Evaluation capability, which provides real-time insights into the value of group business and the projected potential impact of displaced demand. This functionality is especially critical for properties in Makkah and Madinah, where pilgrimage-driven group bookings form a significant part of Shaza Hotels’ business mix. Designed for speed and simplicity, the feature equips sales teams with clear insights into group value and displacement risk helping them make better-informed choices while maintaining flexibility. IDeaS’ solution has already been rolled out at Mysk Al Balad Madinah in Saudi Arabia, with the potential for additional adoption throughout the portfolio.

Shaji Abu Salih, Vice President Growth & Development of Shaza Hotels said: "IDeaS technology will empower our commercial team to accurately forecast business, manage inventory, and adjust pricing based on demand. With a small but dedicated commercial team, having the right tools at our disposal is essential for managing our portfolio efficiently, providing measurable value to our owners and delivering outstanding experiences to our guests.”

Ibrahim Saba, Principal Sales Director - Europe, Middle East & Africa at IDeaS commented: "This partnership reflects our shared passion for innovation and excellence. By equipping Shaza Hotels with cutting-edge revenue management solutions, we’re helping them stay ahead in a fast-changing competitive market. With smarter, faster revenue decisions, Shaza Hotels is well-positioned for sustainable growth."

About Shaza Hotels

Shaza Hotels is a luxury hotel management company renowned for delivering authentic Arabian hospitality. Drawing inspiration from the rich traditions and cultures along the historic Silk Route offering an unparalleled experience defined by exquisite Middle Eastern décor, tranquil ambiances and impeccable service, crafted for the most discerning travelers. With an impressive portfolio of iconic properties, including Shaza Doha in Qatar, the flagship Mysk Al Mouj in Muscat, Mysk Al Balad in Madinah and Mysk Al Fateh, Bahrain. Shaza continues its rapid expansion. Its upcoming openings this year in KSA, UAE and Orlando will further reinforce the brand’s position as a leader in luxury hospitality. As a proud member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), Shaza Hotels provides guests with access to an extensive portfolio of upscale and signature hotels worldwide. For more information, please visit www.shazahotels.com

About IDeaS

IDeaS, a SAS company, powers profitable hospitality. As the global leader in revenue management, IDeaS supports a diverse range of hospitality, including independent hotels, resorts, global hotel chains, cruise lines, and parking brands. IDeaS’ AI-driven solutions go beyond forecasting and pricing to optimize revenue, boost profitability, and improve efficiency, helping hospitality organizations build fully connected commercial strategies. With more than 30,000 installations globally, IDeaS continues to innovate and set the standard for growth, performance, and value in the next era of hospitality. For more, visit www.ideas.com