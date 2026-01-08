DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Pacific Prime Dubai, a global health insurance broker, risk specialist, and benefits specialist, concluded the year 2025 strongly with the AXA Global Healthcare/Daman Market Excellence Award.

The award was presented by Karim Idilby, Chief Growth Officer of AXA/Daman, at the Pacific Prime Dubai office on 10 December 2025, with Pierre de Mirman, Global Managing Director; Michael Lavelle, Head of Individual Sales; Mark McClelland, Director of Commercial Distribution Middle East & Africa; and Chris Allen, Corporate Client Services Lead, as the representatives of Pacific Prime.

Also in attendance were leadership and representatives from AXA Global Healthcare/Daman, including:

Phil Crozier, Associate Vice President, Intermediary Business

Evita Gutierrez, Assistant Vice President, Intermediary Business

Andy O’Cain, Head of Growth, Global Corporate

Dan Close, Global Head of Large Corporate, New Business

Farah Abulkhair, Assistant Vice President, Intermediary Business

Bal Basra, Head of SME Sales

Representing the Dubai office, David Hayes, Regional CEO of Pacific Prime Dubai, expressed, “There is no better way to conclude the year 2025 than this. This is the culmination of the values that our team has brought to our partners and clients through the year 2025 and a sign of what more we could bring in 2026. Thank you, AXA/Daman, for this honor, and a big thank you to our team for their hard work throughout the year.”

About AXA

AXA Global Healthcare specializes in providing comprehensive international health insurance plans tailored for expatriates, globetrotters, and organizations with employees abroad. Members benefit from access to an extensive global network of more than 1.9 million healthcare providers worldwide, with a focus on delivering high-quality healthcare access worldwide.

About Pacific Prime

Established in 2000, Pacific Prime is an award-winning global insurance brokerage and employee benefits specialist that offers individual and corporate insurance solutions. With a USD $1 billion premium under management, Pacific Prime is now the third-largest employee benefits broker and the leading flexible benefits solutions provider in the Asia Pacific after acquiring CXA Group’s brokerage arms in 2021. The brokerage has over 1,000 employees and 15 offices worldwide, including in Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Thailand, Malaysia, the UAE, Indonesia, the UK, the US, Mexico, the Philippines, and Australia.

To learn more about Pacific Prime, please visit: www.pacificprime.com/corporate

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260107198520/en/

Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

Stephen Ho

Chief Marketing Officer

Pacific Prime