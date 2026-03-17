Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Khaleeji Bank, one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the availability of new banknotes for "Eidiya" distributions through a selection of its ATMs. This initiative reflects the bank's dedication to sharing the joy of Eid Al Fitr with its clients, while providing exceptional banking initiatives that enhance the customer experience and offer convenient services tailored to their needs during special occasions.

This service will be available exclusively to Khaleeji’s clients, as part of its ongoing efforts to provide added-value, benefits, and services that enhance convenience and meet client aspirations during Eid. This service will be available via ATMs in the bank’s Hidd, Wadi Al Sail, and Sanad branches. Clients will be able to withdraw new banknotes in various denominations, including BD 1, BD 5, BD 10, and BD 20, facilitating a smooth and easy process for obtaining Eidiya.

On this occasion, Ameera Ahmed Al Abbasi, Head of Retail Banking at Khaleeji Bank, stated "Khaleeji Bank is keen to remain close to its clients and share in their various celebrations, especially Eid Al Fitr which represents an opportunity to strengthen the bonds between people. Based on this, we are working to provide the Eidiya service through our ATM network at vital locations to ensure clients can access them with ease."

She added "The Bahraini community’s celebrations and traditions for this occasion remain as vibrant as ever. This drives the bank to continuously develop and provide services that keep pace with our clients’ needs for a more comfortable and seamless banking experience. We are committed to making the necessary preparations to ensure the readiness of these machines and the availability of the required denominations to meet the increased demand during this period."

It is worth noting that Khaleeji Bank is recognised as a distinguished Islamic bank dedicated to fulfilling ambitions through an integrated Islamic banking model offering a comprehensive range of high-quality retail and corporate services, as well as Shari’a-compliant investment opportunities.

For more information, please visit the Bank’s official website at www.khaleeji.bank and follow Khaleeji’s verified social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and X platforms to stay updated on the latest news and offers. Terms and conditions apply.