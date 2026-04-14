Dubai – Atradius, a global leader in trade credit insurance and risk management, has established operations in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, marking a significant milestone in its Middle East growth strategy.

This expansion strengthens Atradius’ ability to deliver comprehensive insurance management services, providing greater support to its insurance partners across the MENA region. By joining DIFC’s globally recognised financial ecosystem and operating under the robust regulatory framework of the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), Atradius—through its local partners—is now better positioned to offer innovative trade credit solutions tailored to businesses navigating today’s complex global markets.

“DIFC offers the ideal platform for Atradius to deepen collaboration with our local partners and reinforce our regional presence, enabling companies to trade with confidence,” said Roeland Punt, Senior Executive Officer at Atradius Trade Credit (Re)Insurance (DIFC) Ltd. “Our priority is to help businesses in the MENA region mitigate payment risks and expand securely.”

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer at DIFC Authority said: “We are delighted to welcome Atradius, one of the world’s foremost credit insurers to DIFC, continuing our track record of supporting leading global institutions expanding in the region. By establishing its Middle East hub here, Atradius can offer clients innovative trade credit solutions that help businesses manage risk, expand securely, and unlock new growth opportunities across the MENA region through its partner network.”

In the MENA region, Atradius has worked closely with local partners like Orient Insurance in the UAE and Tawuniya in Saudi Arabia since 1999, with an Atradius company acting as reinsurer to ensure best-in-class support for the local partners’ account management, claims handling, and debt collection services offered by Atradius Collections companies.

Looking ahead, Atradius and its partners will continue to offer innovative credit insurance and debt collection solutions across the MENA region.

With over 100 years of experience in the credit insurance industry, an A1/stable financial strength rating from Moody’s, and a network of 160 offices in more than 50 countries, Atradius ranks among the world’s leading credit insurers, committed to helping businesses manage risk and grow sustainably.

For more information about Atradius and its trade credit solutions, visit [Atradius Group].

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is the world's most advanced financial centre, shaping the global financial landscape and cementing Dubai's reputation as a leading business destination across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA).

As the region's only financial centre operating at scale across all sectors, DIFC is home to 8,844 active firms. These include 1,052 regulated firms including over 500 Wealth and Asset Management firms (including 100 hedge funds), 290 banks and capital markets firms, 135 insurance and (re)insurance companies, and 70 brokerage entities. Home to over 1,677 AI, FinTech and innovation, DIFC sets the benchmark for financial innovation and is a top four ranked FinTech hub across the world.

Underpinned by a trusted, world-class legal and regulatory framework, including the region's most utilised commercial courts, DIFC ensures efficient governance and reinforces Dubai’s leadership in the digital economy. Connecting 50,200 professionals, it offers the region’s deepest pool of financial talent, serving as the gateway to MEASA for all financial players.

Beyond business, DIFC provides the complete urban experience with world-class lifestyle amenities, establishing it as a highly sought-after destination. The 17.7mn sq. ft. DIFC Zabeel District expansion which provides capacity for over 42,000 companies and a workforce of more than 125,000, DIFC is solidifying Dubai's position as a top four global financial centre. The new District will also include premium Grade A commercial office space, over 1mn sq.ft. allocated to future technologies including the world’s largest Innovation Hub and world’s first purpose-built AI Campus, an expanded academy, residential buildings, hotels, a conference centre, and a range of retail, dining, and cultural offerings, including a first-of-its-kind art pavilion.

Anchored in integrity, DIFC is the platform for success, driving the future of finance.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.

Nivine William

Burson | bursonglobal.com

nivine.william@bursonglobal.com

Rasha Mezher | Dubai International Financial Centre Authority

Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications

+9714 3622451

rasha.mezher@difc.ae