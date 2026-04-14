The development offers an urban oasis inspired lifestyle steps from Yas Central Park and the island’s current and future world-class attractions

Dedicated community amenities including experiential gardens, a wellness park, swimming pools, a central pavilion, and year-round recreational spaces

Extensive podium gardens, aqua features, co-working spaces, and a ground-level retail promenade creating a fully connected, walkable residential experience

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar today announced the launch of the first phase of Yas Park Place, a new residential community in the heart of Yas Island that introduces a distinctive garden-led living concept designed to bring a sense of wonder to everyday life in one of the UAE’s most enchanting destinations.

Located on the northern side of the island, the development enjoys close proximity to the upcoming Disney Abu Dhabi and Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, as well as the island’s most popular leisure and entertainment offerings, including Yas Mall, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Waterworld, Yas Links, and Topgolf.

Residents can effortlessly explore the island on foot, by bicycle, or by car, benefiting from direct access to the Yas Acres road network and the island’s purpose built walking and cycling paths, while the E11 highway provides seamless connectivity to Abu Dhabi city, Zayed International Airport, and Dubai.

Yas Park Place brings together vibrant island energy with landscaped tranquility, creating a community that balances connection, convenience, and calm. Overlooking Yas Central Park, the new development comprises six architecturally refined mid-rise buildings, offering a collection of studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes, and two-bedroom duplexes, designed to maximize natural light, functionality, and seamless indoor-outdoor connectivity. The first phase of sales will be available to buyers from Thursday 16 April.

At the heart of the community is a landscaped podium level inspired by desert oases, acting as a green sanctuary weaving between the buildings and promoting wellness, movement, and social connection. A curated sequence of experiential gardens defines the podium, including an Aqua Garden with splash pads, arch jets, and water features designed for incidental play and cooling microclimates, a Reflective Garden with a plunge pool and shaded lawns for peaceful relaxation, a Zen Garden with yoga decks and mediation spaces, and co-working gardens with shaded seating areas for outdoor productivity.

Residents also benefit from communal lawns and amphitheater-style spaces for gatherings and events, a family pool complex, an adult pool, and nature-integrated play areas that encourage child-led exploration, and an indoor sports facility. Layered planting of native and adaptive species, shaded walkways, and curvilinear pathways create a fluid pedestrian experience that connects homes to amenities and shared spaces, reinforcing a strong sense of belonging.

Another defining feature of Yas Park Place is its embedded retail offering. A ground-level retail promenade will feature restaurants, cafes, supermarkets, a pharmacy, and essential services, all within walking distance. This integrated approach to community living enhances everyday convenience while strengthening North Yas as a self-sustained residential district.

Aldar’s Yas Central Park further anchors the community’s nature-led lifestyle, offering residents direct access to one of Abu Dhabi’s most expansive family parks. Connected by a continuous promenade, the park features a dedicated jogging track, open green lawns for community events, and a range of recreational amenities including a bounce park, water playscape, playgrounds, and a forest-inspired trail with yoga platforms. A café with a decked terrace creates an inviting social hub, extending the living experience beyond the boundaries of the development and reinforcing North Yas as a vibrant, walkable district.

Yas Park Place is targeting Estidama Pearl 3, reflecting Aldar’s commitment to sustainable development and resident wellbeing. Energy-efficient systems, sustainable material selection, and climate-responsive landscaping have been integrated throughout to promote long-term environmental performance and enhanced living standards.

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East North Africa, and Europe.

The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 60 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 49 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com