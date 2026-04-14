The collaboration combines Cumulocity’s advanced, scalable technology with Aramco Digital’s localized solution design, integration, and execution capabilities

Dhahran, Saudi Arabia: Cumulocity, a global leader in industrial AIoT, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Aramco Digital to expand the deployment of its enterprise-grade platform across the region. By combining a mature, scalable industrial AIoT platform with strong regional integration capabilities, the partnership is designed to accelerate production-ready deployments across asset-intensive industries.

The partnership is already being operationalized through its first deployment, with Aramco Digital implementing Cumulocity as the core platform for an advanced fleet management program supporting Aramco’s operations in the Kingdom. The deployment signals a broader acceleration of industrial digitalization across the region, enabling scalable, real-time visibility and intelligent management of connected vehicles and industrial assets to drive greater operational efficiency, reliability, and data-driven performance.

“This agreement reinforces Aramco Digital’s focus on delivering scalable digital platforms that advance industrial transformation across the Kingdom and the wider region,” said Nabil Al-Nuaim, CEO of Aramco Digital. “By combining a proven industrial AIoT platform with strong regional execution capabilities, we are enabling organizations to connect critical assets, enhance operational insight, and translate data into measurable business outcomes.”

“Aramco Digital’s regional expertise and proven ability to deliver complex industrial digital transformation projects make them an ideal partner for scaling advanced IoT solutions across the region,” said Bernd Gross, CEO of Cumulocity. “Cumulocity’s industrial AIoT technology is trusted in large-scale, asset-intensive environments worldwide. Together, we are enabling faster, more reliable enterprise-scale deployments across the GCC.”

Across the GCC, industrial operators are modernizing large fleets of connected assets across sectors including transportation, logistics, energy, and infrastructure. These transformation programs require secure, scalable technologies supported by delivery teams with deep operational and regional expertise. Through this agreement, customers across the region will gain access to Cumulocity’s advanced AIoT platform through Aramco Digital’s local integration, engineering, and lifecycle support capabilities, accelerating enterprise-scale digital transformation across asset-intensive industries.

About Cumulocity

Founded in 2012, Cumulocity is a leading global industrial AIoT platform provider offering self-service device management and low-code application development powered by artificial intelligence to accelerate time-to-value. Its cloud-native architecture enables organizations to adopt a “buy and build” approach, reducing time to market for differentiated digital services. Cumulocity supports cloud, on-premises, edge, and hybrid deployments worldwide.

About Aramco Digital

Aramco Digital is the technology subsidiary of Aramco, focused on driving digital transformation and advancing technological innovation across industrial and strategic sectors. Through digital platforms, strategic partnerships, and integrated solutions, Aramco Digital empowers organizations to unlock sustainable value and support future-focused economies.

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