Designs inspired by destinations across Etihad’s impressive global network, as well as its home in Abu Dhabi

LANEIGE skincare products elevate the onboard Business experience with new Etihad brand collaboration as part of the airline’s Etihad Wellbeing initiative

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, will progressively roll-out the Destination Collection, a new collectable amenity kit line, in Business cabins across its network this summer. The Destination Collection will feature 14 designs to collect, each design inspired by a stunning city from within the Etihad global network and includes a new range of LANEIGE skincare products to elevate the guest experience onboard.

The Destination Collection: Inspired by the World We Fly

Designed to celebrate the breadth and diversity of the Etihad network, the Destination Collection draws inspiration from destinations across the airline’s global map, transforming a functional inflight essential into a collectible keepsake. Etihad’s new Business amenity kit builds on the success of the collectable Finjans offered to premium guests in First onboard Etihad flights; each Finjan is designed to represent an Etihad destination, the cups are randomly allocated to guests flying in First and the designs refreshed regularly creating a thoughtful keepsake for guests of Etihad that reflects the Emirati heritage the airline champions.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer Etihad Airways, said, “This new amenity kit collection reflects everything Etihad stands for: thoughtful design, a strong sense of place, and an elevated guest experience. Celebrating destinations across our network and partnering with LANEIGE to enhance inflight wellbeing, we’re going beyond to create an experience that feels personal, curated, and beautifully considered for our Business guests. Each kit a collectable keepsake inspired by the places we connect and meaningful even after your journey ends.”

He added, “This is an exciting move for Etihad, bringing our Business amenity kit design in‑house allows us to empower the extraordinary talent across our organisation and provide the opportunity to create with purpose. The result is a collection that is authentically Etihad, designed by our people from start to finish.”

The collection features two distinct bag styles: Pouch and Slim. Each style is available in seven colourways, with every colour representing a different city within Etihad’s impressively expanding network. The bags showcase the destination name and geographic coordinates embossed on the exterior, complemented by a faceted zipper puller and a bespoke interior lining featuring faceted artwork inspired by the city it represents. Every bag includes a serial number (1–7), indicating its unique artwork within the collection.

The initial rollout will feature seven incredible cities from the airline’s network, including destinations Etihad launched in 2025 such as Krabi, Addis Ababa and Atlanta, as well as Calgary which will launch in October 2026. Each year as the collection expands, additional cities and artworks will be introduced progressively.

At the heart of the collection is the Abu Dhabi Edition (#1), a tribute to Etihad’s home and strong Emirati heritage. Featuring the Zayed National Museum, the design reflects the city’s spirit of ambition and progress that continues to inspire the airline’s journey.

Abu Dhabi (#1), Krabi (#2), Mumbai (#3), Lisbon (#4) Addis Ababa (#5), Calgary (#6), Atlanta (#7)

Each flight will be loaded with a mixed selection of colours and destinations, ensuring guests encounter a different design each time they fly, encouraging collectability and making every journey feel unique.

Each kit continues to include Etihad’s signature comfort essentials, such as an eyeshade, earplugs, and dental kit, alongside an elevated skincare experience.

LANEIGE Joins Etihad Onboard

Etihad has partnered with LANEIGE, one of the world’s most loved K‑beauty brands, to introduce a curated selection of hydration-focused skincare for guests in Business. Etihad is the first airline to collaborate with the brand, known for delivering innovative skincare experiences, and exclusively the only airline to offer LANEIGE products onboard to its premium guests.

The collaboration is a part of the airline’s efforts to create a holistic, wellness-oriented environment when travelling with Etihad, as part of the Etihad Wellbeing initiative. The initiative has driven the introduction of the airline’s Quiet Cabin, and intentional changes to it’s onboard offering, encompassing culinary, product, environment and more.

Built on a philosophy driven by curiosity and science, LANEIGE brings decades of Korean skincare expertise onboard, with clinically proven formulations designed to restore moisture and comfort during travel.

PilKyung Choi, Brand President of LANEIGE, commented, “We are immensely proud to partner with Etihad Airways as the first Korean beauty brand to be part of this global onboard amenity programme. This partnership represents a deeply meaningful milestone for LANEIGE, bringing our skincare expertise into the flight environment and extending the LANEIGE universe beyond the ground.

“By uniting LANEIGE’s skin barrier science with recovery focused care for travel stressed, jet lagged skin, we are creating an effortless, sensorial experience designed to support comfort and energy at altitude. It is skincare you feel, lightweight and intuitive, powered by science. Through this collaboration, we invite guests to experience the LANEIGE Wonder in the air: an effortless, sensorial journey where skin barrier science supports recovery, comfort, and energy throughout the flight.”

Guests will enjoy a curated edit of LANEIGE’s iconic products:

LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask, powered by hyaluronic acid and squalane to replenish moisture and revive tired-looking skin

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask, delivering intense hydration with Berry Fruit Complex, Murumuru Seed, and Shea Butter

Hand Cream, a deeply hydrating formula that restores softness and relieves dryness

Together, the collection ensures guests arrive feeling refreshed, radiant, and comfortably hydrated.

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae