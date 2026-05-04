Dubai, UAE: Fatima Balfaqeeh (FCIArb C.Arb, MRICS, FCIPS), Founder and Managing Partner of Balfaqeeh Advocates & Legal Consultants, has been officially designated by the Government of the United Arab Emirates to serve on the Panel of Arbitrators of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), a leading global institution operating under the World Bank framework.

The appointment made pursuant to Article 13(1) of the ICSID Convention took effect on February 20, 2026, for a six-year term extending through February 20, 2032. It reinforces Ms. Balfaqeeh’s recognised expertise in international arbitration, positioning her among a select group of arbitrators entrusted with adjudicating complex investor-state disputes under ICSID.

Speaking about her appointment, Fatima Balfaqeeh, Founder & Managing Partner of Balfaqeeh Advocates & Legal Consultancy, said: “This is a significant milestone in my professional journey. Having built my career within government and semi-government ecosystems and continued to work closely with public sector clients through my practice, I have consistently focused on governance, public procurement, and ESG frameworks. As such, this is a natural progression and a meaningful recognition of that work.

“It also comes at a time when international law, and particularly investor-state relations, are being actively tested and reshaped. To be entrusted with a role connected to ICSID in this context is both an honour and a responsibility. Furthermore, it reflects the UAE’s growing contribution to the development of international dispute resolution and its increasing integration within the global legal framework.”

As arbitration plays an increasingly central role in resolving cross-border disputes and facilitating access to justice in a globalised economy, the UAE is firmly positioned at the forefront of this evolution. Dubai has consistently ranked among the world’s top ten preferred arbitration seats, as reflected in the Queen Mary International Arbitration Survey. This is supported by a robust, arbitration-friendly legal framework, including modern arbitration legislation and a strong track record of enforcement through the onshore courts, as well as the DIFC and ADGM jurisdictions.

The continued growth of the DIFC and ADGM as arbitration hubs, alongside institutional development and increasing caseloads, reinforces the UAE’s role as a key regional and global centre for dispute resolution.

Ms. Balfaqeeh founded her advocacy and legal services firm in 2018, providing a full spectrum of alternative dispute resolution (ADR), legal, and governance support to clients operating within the region, as well as international companies entering GCC jurisdictions. She is one of the few independent female arbitrators and mediators in the UAE. Ms. Balfaqeeh is also a leading advocate for Green Arbitration promoting sustainability through various services offered by the practice.

For press enquiries, please contact:

Samantha@the-prcompany.com