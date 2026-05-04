Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) to strengthen the connection between environmental, social, and governance (ESG) maturity and access to sustainable finance, reinforcing the Chamber’s role as a key ecosystem enabler for private-sector competitiveness and long-term economic resilience.

The partnership is positioned under the Abu Dhabi Chamber Sustainability Label, with FAB acting as the Strategic Sustainable Finance Partner, supporting efforts to translate ESG performance into greater financial readiness. Through this collaboration, the Chamber aims to help businesses align sustainability practices with evolving market expectations, investment frameworks, and financing mechanisms that support responsible growth.

By bringing together the Sustainability Label’s ESG maturity framework and FAB’s sustainable finance expertise, the partnership establishes a structured platform for knowledge exchange, capacity building, and market alignment. The initiative supports Abu Dhabi-based companies as they strengthen governance, integrate sustainability into operations, and position themselves for sustainable finance solutions in a rapidly evolving economic environment.

The collaboration forms part of the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s broader mission to empower the private sector with practical tools, partnerships, and insight that enable businesses to grow responsibly, enhance performance, and contribute to the emirate’s economic diversification agenda.

His Excellency Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “This partnership reinforces the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s commitment to advancing private-sector capability and sustainability maturity. By connecting ESG performance with access to sustainable finance, we are strengthening the foundations for responsible growth and supporting businesses as they navigate the transition toward a more resilient, future-ready economy.”

Futoon Hamdan AlMazrouei, Group Head of Personal, Business, Wealth and Privileged Client Banking Group, First Abu Dhabi Bank, added: “This partnership reflects the growing importance of aligning sustainability ambition with financial capability. By working with the Abu Dhabi Chamber through the Sustainability Label, we aim to support businesses as they build ESG readiness, enhance competitiveness, and engage with sustainable finance frameworks that drive long-term value.”

About Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry represents the interests of the private sector and plays a central role in advancing Abu Dhabi’s economic development. Through its 2025–2028 roadmap, the Chamber is focused on fostering a competitive, diversified, and innovation-driven business environment, enabling enterprises to grow, access new markets, and contribute to the Emirate’s long-term economic ambitions.