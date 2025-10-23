MUSCAT: Oman Arab Bank (OAB) has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable growth, innovation and national talent development as key pillars of its strategy, following a media briefing led by CEO Sulaiman al Harthy at the Bank’s headquarters in Muscat.

During the open dialogue with journalists, Al Harthy outlined the Bank’s strategic priorities and progress, highlighting its continued focus on operational excellence, digital transformation and financial inclusion. He described the past period as one of consolidation and forward momentum, marked by stronger customer engagement, enhanced efficiency and an expanding suite of innovative banking solutions.

“At Oman Arab Bank, we believe that progress is built on trust, innovation and partnership”, said Al Harthy. “Our initiatives are not only aimed at achieving sustainable financial performance but also at empowering our shareholders, customers, employees and communities. This open dialogue embodies our commitment to transparency and engagement with the public, whom we consider integral to our success”.

The CEO emphasised that OAB’s strategy remains closely aligned with Oman Vision 2040, focusing on strengthening digital capabilities, nurturing local talent and maintaining high standards of governance and risk management. He added that despite a dynamic economic environment, the Bank continues to maintain positive performance momentum while supporting national development priorities.

OAB’s achievements in recent months reflect this forward-looking approach. The Bank enhanced its capital position to support future growth initiatives and solidified its role as a key financial partner in projects that advance Oman’s economic diversification. It has also expanded its support for major industries, including food security, energy, manufacturing and tourism, while continuing to empower small and medium enterprises through accessible financing and digital banking tools.

The Bank’s Tumouhi programme, dedicated to nurturing entrepreneurs and SMEs, remains a cornerstone of its community impact. The initiative provides business owners with access to funding, mentorship and tailored digital solutions, reinforcing OAB’s contribution to private sector growth and job creation.

On the retail front, OAB has introduced a range of new consumer and SME propositions aimed at improving customer experience and expanding access to finance. These include innovative personal and microloan products, tailored financial packages for high-net-worth clients and new partnership offerings with leading institutions such as Oman Housing Bank.

Digital transformation continues to be one of OAB’s defining strengths. The Bank recently rolled out new mobile and online banking platforms to deliver secure, seamless and user-friendly services to individuals and businesses. The introduction of SoftPOS, a mobile-based payment acceptance tool, empowers merchants to receive card payments directly through their smartphones, supporting the Sultanate of Oman’s transition towards a cashless economy.

OAB has also been an active supporter of national digital initiatives, including the domestic card scheme Maal, developed under the guidance of the Central Bank of Oman. Currently in its pilot phase within OAB’s point-of-sale network, Maal aims to strengthen local value creation and enhance payment system independence in line with the country’s financial sector modernisation goals.

Beyond technology, OAB continues to invest heavily in people. Omanisation across the Bank has reached one of the highest levels in the sector, with almost full local staffing across all departments. The flagship Ruwad Al Arabi Leadership Development Programme reflects the Bank’s commitment to preparing the next generation of Omani leaders by equipping them with advanced managerial and innovation skills. Complementary initiatives also target fresh graduates and young professionals, ensuring a steady pipeline of skilled national talent within the organisation.

“People remain at the heart of our growth story”, Al Harthy said. “By developing Omani talent, expanding digital capabilities and deepening our partnerships, we are building a more inclusive and future-ready banking environment for our customers and the wider community”.

The Bank’s emphasis on sustainable and inclusive progress extends beyond its internal operations. Through financing solutions for key national projects, comprehensive community programmes and partnerships that promote innovation, OAB continues to play a pivotal role in advancing Oman’s economic resilience and diversification.

As it looks to the future, Oman Arab Bank aims to consolidate its position as one of the Sultanate of Oman’s most trusted and forward-thinking financial institutions. With a strategy built on people, progress and partnership, OAB continues to shape a future defined by innovation, responsible growth and long-term value creation for all stakeholders.

